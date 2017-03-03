Wizz Air Continues Network Expansion In February

March 3, 2017

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air had a good month in February as it carried 22 percent more passengers than the previous year.

The month saw 1.87 million people flying on Wizz Air’s services, up from February 2016’s 1.64 million.

The airline increased capacity by 14.5 percent, with a corresponding rise in load factor of 5.5 percentage points to 91.9 percent.

In the year to end February 2017, Wizz Air carried 23.4 million people, a 19 percent gain on the prior year period. Capacity increased 16.9 percent in the 12 months.

The airline announced 12 new routes during the month, and added London Luton as its 28th base.

Wizz Air operates a low-cost model to 137 airport destinations in Europe and the Middle East with a fleet of 77 Airbus A320-family aircraft. It has 110 A321neos on order.