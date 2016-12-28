Top Stories

January 3, 2017

British Airways cabin crew working under ‘mixed fleet’ employment terms will strike for 48 hours from January 10, the Unite union said.

January 3, 2017

Nigeria has announced a change to its plans to close the capital Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

December 29, 2016

Emirates said it has reached agreement with Rolls-Royce over an issue affecting Trent 900 engines for the airline’s Airbus A380 order.

December 29, 2016

Swiss catering company gategroup will buy 50 percent of Air France-KLM-owned Servair and assume management control from January 2017.

December 28, 2016

Delta Air Lines has cancelled an order for 18 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, a deal valued at USD$4 billion based on list prices.