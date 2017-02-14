Widerøe First To Fly The Embraer E190-E2

February 14, 2017

Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe will be the first airline to receive the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, scheduled for entry into service in the first half of 2018.

Widerøe has orders for three E190-E2s and purchase rights for a further 12. The total value of the order if the options are converted would be USD$873 million at list prices, Embraer said.

“We are very proud we will be the first airline in the world to operate the E190-E2,” Widerøe chief executive Stein Nilsen said. “The E190-E2 will be a big leap in Widerøe's history, and our planning for the first deliveries is now well underway."

Embraer has received orders for 275 E2s, and options, letters of intent and purchase rights on a further 415.