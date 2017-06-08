WestJet Passenger Numbers on The Rise

June 8, 2017

WestJet reported its traffic figures for May, showing an 8.2 percent increase in passengers carried.

During the month, the Calgary-based airline flew 2 million passengers, a 147,000 increase on May 2016.

Passenger traffic in revenue passenger miles (RPM) for May rose 4.8 percent on an available seat miles (ASM) capacity increase of 5.9 percent. The resulting load factor was down 0.8 percentage points to 80.6 percent.

“We continue to be pleased with our strong traffic growth as a record number of guests chose to fly with us in May," WestJet chief executive Gregg Saretsky said in a statement.