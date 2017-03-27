US Passenger Numbers Reach New Record

March 27, 2017

The US Department of Transportation reported record passenger numbers as domestic and international carriers flew 3.5 percent more people in 2016.

The total flown during the year was 928.9 million on scheduled domestic and international flights. US domestic flights saw a 3.3 percent increase in passenger numbers to 719 million, while international flights carried 209.9 million people, a 4 percent lift.

US carriers flew 1.7 percent more people on international flights, with foreign airlines carrying 6.3 percent more passengers than in 2015. Overseas carriers beat US competitors in international passengers flown by 106 million to 103.9 million.

Domestically, Southwest Airlines was the biggest carrier by passenger numbers with American second, a reversal from 2015. Delta in third and United in fourth, rounded out the big four’s positions.

On international routes, American, United and Delta were the top three performers in passengers carried. British Airways was the busiest non-US airline, and fifth overall, Lufthansa was second and sixth respectively.

Atlanta was again the busiest airport, with Los Angeles LAX second and Chicago O’Hare third, measured by DOT in domestic and international enplanements.

New York’s Kennedy Airport was the most popular destination for international passengers, followed by Los Angeles and Miami.