US Airways Wins Sabre Antitrust Case

December 20, 2016

A US court has awarded US Airways, now part of American Airlines, USD$5.1 million in an antitrust case against travel technology company Sabre.

The case is over a contract for US Airways’ access to Sabre’s global distribution system. The 2011 lawsuit claimed that Sabre’s contract demands violated antitrust laws.

US Airways maintained that Sabre’s contract required the airline provide airfare data to the GDS before distributing to other, sometimes lower cost, providers. If the airline refused the terms it would lose access to Sabre’s booking system.

The airline’s contract with Sabre ended in 2011.

“We have long contended that the contractual provisions at issue – provisions that Sabre has made a condition to participate in its global distribution system – have reinforced Sabre’s market power, stymied competition, and harmed us and the travellers we serve,” American said in a statement. “Now that the jury has agreed with us, we hope to see changes in the way our services are sold.”

Under US antitrust law the USD$5.1 million award will be tripled to USD$15.3 million.

Sabre said it would appeal the verdict.

“We continue to believe we operated fairly and lawfully in an extremely competitive marketplace… we therefore expect to file a motion to set aside the verdict immediately,” Sabre said in a statement.