United Flights Restart After IT Problem

January 23, 2017

A ground halt of United Airlines flights has been lifted and scheduled flights were resuming late on Sunday evening.

United tweeted that “We experienced an internal IT issue, which is now resolved. Airport crews are working to restore flight service.”

The temporary cancellation of flights lasted about an hour, but the knock-on effects are expected to last well into Monday.

United said on its website that flight change fees and any differences in fares would be waived for flights departing on or before January 25.

This is the second time in three months that a computer problem has halted United flights. In October, 2016, a problem affecting its weight reporting system caused system-wide chaos.