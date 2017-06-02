Union Says BA Cabin Crew To Strike For Four Days

June 2, 2017

British Airways cabin crew based at London Heathrow have given the airline notice they intend to strike over the weekend of 16-19 June in support of a pay increase.

BA cabin crew working under “mixed fleet” terms will stop work on Friday June 16 at 00:01 until 23:59 on Monday June 19, the Unite union representing cabin staff announced.

Unite said in a statement “The latest wave of action has been prompted by BA’s persistent refusal to restore the travel concessions that airline management had withdrawn from those who took part in strike action.”

Since the beginning of January mixed fleet cabin crews have walked out for a total of 26 days, leading to disruption and some flight cancellations.

Unite assistant general secretary Howard Beckett said “BA is almost alone among the employers this union has dealt with in that they can accept the case for a pay deal but want to punish the very people who made the case.”

All new cabin crew staff hired since 2010 have been employed under “mixed fleet” terms, with basic pay starting at GBP£12,192 (USD$15,100), plus £3 per hour flight pay, Unite said. The union estimates that on average, cabin crew on mixed fleet terms earn £16,000 including allowances.