Turkish Air Cancels Ataturk Flights Due To Snow

January 9, 2017

Turkish Airlines cancelled flights at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on Monday as heavy snow and poor visibility continued in the region.

All flights were cancelled until 18:00 local time, with domestic flights suspended until midnight.

The airline hoped to get some flights out but said that was dependent on the weather. Passengers were requested to contact the airline to check their flight’s status.

THY were offering to rebook and reroute passengers without charge, subject to conditions.