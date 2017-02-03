Tigerair Australia Cancels All Bali Flights

February 3, 2017

Tigerair Australia has cancelled all flights to Bali after Indonesia refused final approval for the low cost carrier.

“The Indonesian authorities have informed Tigerair that they require an alternative regulatory solution for Tigerair’s operations to Bali,” the airline said in a statement on its website.

Tigerair said the new requirement would take at least six months to implement and would compromise the airline’s ability to offer low-cost airfares.

“As a result of this development, Tigerair Australia has made the difficult decision to withdraw from flying between Australia and Bali permanently.”

Tigerair was expecting to restart Bali flights on Friday February 3, but announced the cancellation of the day’s flights on Thursday.

Passengers booked to depart Australia for Bali will be offered refunds, and those already in Bali will be rebooked onto Virgin Australia flights. Virgin Australia will continue to fly between Australia and Bali.

Tigerair’s domestic Australia flights are not affected.