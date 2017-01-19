Tigerair Australia Bali Flights Restart Feb 3

January 19, 2017

Tigerair Australia said it has received Indonesian government approval to restart flights to Bali.

The airline said in a statement that scheduled flights to and from Denpasar airport will resume on February 3, subject to “final procedural approvals”.

Tigerair must use its own Airbus A320 aircraft on the service as a condition of the flight approval, rather than the Boeing 737s operated on its behalf by parent Virgin Australia.

Tigerair plans to switch to an all 737 fleet by 2019 and will operate them to Bali when type approval is awarded by Indonesian and Australian aviation authorities.

Flights to Bali were cancelled on January 12th after the Indonesian government introduced new requirements for the budget carrier.

Tigerair was permitted to operate limited flights from Denpasar to Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth to return 2,000 tourists home. The airline’s parent Virgin Australia also flew stranded passengers back.