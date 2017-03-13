Thousands Of Flights Cancelled In Northeast US

March 13, 2017

Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights as a winter storm bore down on the northeast of the United States, with over a foot (30 cm) of snow forecast.

More than 2,000 flights were cancelled Monday, with well over 4,000 to be hit on Tuesday as the northeast braced for a late winter storm.

Delta said it had cancelled over 900 flights, 800 of those not operating on Tuesday. The airline expects to operate a reduced Tuesday night schedule, with flights returning to near normal on Wednesday.

American cancelled 500 flights Monday and most of Tuesday’s New York-area flights, as it issued a travel alert for 40 northeast area airports. New York area flights will restart later Tuesday with a full schedule expected for Wednesday. Chicago O'Hare has resumed normal operations American said.

Southwest said it has cancelled more than 1,300 flights until Wednesday.

Many airlines are waiving ticket change and re-booking fees. Passengers are urged to contact their airline for flight schedule information and changes.

The National Weather Service said “Widespread winter storm warnings are in effect for heavy snowfall accumulations from the northern Mid Atlantic through the entire Northeast US, with some areas likely getting in excess of a foot from eastern Pennsylvania to southern New England.”