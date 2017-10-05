Thomas Cook, Pilots Enter Arbitration, Strikes Cancelled

October 5, 2017

Pilots at Thomas Cook’s UK airline have called off three planned strikes as they enter binding arbitration with the company over pay.

The pilots were due to strike for 24 hours on Friday, three days from October 12 and four days from October 19, all have been called off.

The union’s General Secretary Brian Strutton said “Our members voted to end this dispute by binding arbitration, which Thomas Cook has now agreed to. I am pleased that we have been able to find a peaceful way of resolving the pilots’ pay dispute without further disruption to passengers.”

Thomas Cook pilots suspended a strike due to take place last week to allow the union to consult its members over further industrial action.

The threat of further strikes has now been lifted as the two sides enter the binding arbitration process.