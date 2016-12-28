Sukhoi Superjet Defects Repaired By End-January

Russia’s Sukhoi has completed the inspection of Superjet 100s after a defect was found in the tail section of some aircraft.

Sukhoi said in a statement that the defect in the ‘stabiliser attachment bands’ is not of a systemic nature and can be eliminated within a few days. The node features a multi-level redundant structure and has a safety margin that is more than twice operational loads, it said.

Some Superjet 100s operated by Russia’s Aeroflot and Iraero were grounded, and Mexico's Interjet also found problems on some of their aircraft.

Defective parts will be replaced by the end of January and all affected aircraft returned to service, Sukhoi said.