Spicejet Flight Skids Off Runway In Mumbai

September 19, 2017

A SpiceJet flight with 183 passengers onboard overshot a runway at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji airport on Tuesday evening.

Flight SG703 from Varanasi skidded onto a grassy area in high winds and heavy rain about 22:00 (10pm). Passengers evacuated the Boeing 737 down emergency chutes, with no serious injuries reported.

The emergency caused delays and cancellations to flights as the aircraft was removed. Several flights were still showing as cancelled or delayed on Wednesday morning as the bad weather continued.