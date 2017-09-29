SpiceJet Firms Up Order For Bombardier Q400s

September 29, 2017

Bombardier and SpiceJet have agreed an order for 25 Q400 aircraft, and purchase rights for a further 25.

If the purchase rights are taken up, the list price value of the order would be USD$1.7 billion.

SpiceJet will be the launch customer for the 90-seat higher density Q400, with seat pitch of 28 inches. The airline already operates 20 of the current 78-seat 30-inch pitch Q400.

The order is the largest single order for the Q400 regional aircraft, with total orders of the turboprop now exceeding 600.

“I am pleased to confirm SpiceJet’s latest order for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 planes… I am sure this fresh order will help us further enhance connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly,” the airline’s Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

The order is a boost to Montreal-based Bombardier after the US Commerce Department imposed a 220 percent import duty on its CSeries aircraft after Boeing objected to the price of a Delta Air Lines order.