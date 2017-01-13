Home | < Previous page

SpiceJet Adds To Boeing 737 MAX Order

January 13, 2017

India’s SpiceJet has announced an order with Boeing for 100 737 MAX 8s in a deal worth USD$11 billion at current list prices.

The order, made at the end of last year, is in addition to a 2014 order for 42 737 MAX 8s and a previously unidentified order for another 13 MAX 8s. SpiceJet’s total 737 MAX orders now stand at 155.

The newly announced deal also includes options for a further 50 737s. If all options are converted, the total list price for the 205 jets is USD$22.5 billion.

“The economics of the 737 MAXs will allow SpiceJet to profitably open new markets, expand connectivity within India and beyond,” Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner said in a statement.

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said the order will allow the low cost carrier to reduce costs in an extremely competitive market.

(Airwise)