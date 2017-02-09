Singapore Chooses Boeing In US$13.8 Bln Deal

February 9, 2017

Singapore Airlines announced its intent to place orders for 39 Boeing aircraft in a deal worth up to USD$13.8 billion at current list prices.

The provisional order for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s will allow it to update its fleet and provide additional growth over the next decade, the airline said. Included in the deal are options for a further six of each of the aircraft types.

The 777-9s are powered by General Electric GE9X engines, and SIA will order Rolls-Royce Trent 1000s to power the 787-10s.

Singapore is the launch customer for the 787-10 with 30 already on order. Entry into service of the first of that order is expected in 2018/19.

SIA is the second biggest operator of Boeing 777s, with 54 currently in service. It now has a total of 20 777s and 49 787s on order. Low cost unit Scoot has eight 787s on order.