Singapore Airport’s Terminal 4 To Open in October

September 6, 2017

Singapore Changi Airport’s newest terminal, Terminal 4, will start receiving commercial flights on October 31, after a series of successful trials.

The first airlines due to move to Terminal 4 are Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Cebu Pacific, Korean Air, Spring Airlines and Vietnam Airlines. They are moving operations from other terminals at Changi.

“The past months have been a very crucial period for us as we conducted intensive tests and trials, not only to ensure that the systems work well, but also to understand how passengers navigate the new terminal,” Changi Airport Group EVP Tan Lye Teck said.

“We have identified areas of improvement following those trials… We will take the next few weeks to complete the last set of trials as we prepare for the commencement of operations at T4.”

Construction of Terminal 4, built on the site of the temporary Budget Terminal, started in 2014 and was completed in late December 2016.

Changi Airport is the world's sixth busiest airport for international traffic, with 58.7 million passengers passing through the airport last year. Terminal 4 will add capacity of 16 million passengers a year, taking the airport’s total handling capacity to 82 million passengers annually.

Changi Airport Group is already working on plans for a fifth terminal, due to open in the mid 2020s. When completed, Terminal 5 will add handling capacity of an additional 50 million passengers per year. T5 is expected to be larger than all other terminals combined.