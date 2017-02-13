Serbia Invites Bids For Belgrade Airport Concession

February 13, 2017

The Serbian government has opened the bidding process for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport.

The deadline for the submission of non-binding bids is April 11, with a second round of binding bids due 75 days after a review of the initial bids is complete.

A number of companies including Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport and French builder Vinci are expected to bid. Two companies from the United Arab Emirates and three from China are also reported to be interested in the concession.

The government expects the successful bid to raise about EUR€400 million (USD$423.8 million), plus an annual fee of €11 million. The process is expected to be complete by mid-summer.

Nikola Tesla airport is the busiest in Serbia with 4.92 million passengers using it in 2016.