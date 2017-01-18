Ryanair May Stop UK Domestic Flights

January 18, 2017

Ireland’s Ryanair may abandon its domestic routes in Britain rather than seek a UK operating license.

Dublin-based Ryanair is able to fly domestic routes in the United Kingdom as both countries are European Union members. Post Brexit however, Ryanair may have to apply for a UK air operating certificate to continue to operate the routes, the airline’s CFO Neil Sorahan told an industry conference.

Ryanair’s domestic British flight network forms only a small part of its operations and the airline may decide to abandon UK flights rather than seek an operating certificate.