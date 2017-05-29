Royal Jordanian Appoints Ex-airberlin Pichler As CEO

May 29, 2017

Royal Jordanian Airlines has appointed former airberlin CEO Stefan Pichler as its new chief executive.

Pichler, who stood down as airberlin’s CEO in January, has previously held the top job at several airlines including Jazeera Airways and Fiji Airways. The appointment is effective from June 1.

Pichler’s predecessor, Suleiman Obeidat has been CEO at Royal Jordanian since October 2015.

RJ chairman Said Darwazah said Pichler had been selected for his “professional capabilities and rich experience directly related to the management and the operation of international airlines.”

Darwazah said the Jordanian flag carrier would be “investing in human capital, adopting advanced technical applications and deploying creative marketing techniques to increase the airline’s revenue and enhance its competitiveness.”

Royal Jordanian has been caught between the Middle East’s three leading full service carriers and the growing regional low cost market. RJ has a fleet of just 24 aircraft against Emirates’ 259 and Etihad’s 125.