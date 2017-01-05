Qatar Airways Changes Order To A321neos

January 5, 2017

Qatar Airways will upgrade its order for Airbus A320neos to the larger A321neo, the Gulf carrier’s chief executive said.

“We are going to take all A321s, there will be no more A320s,” CEO Akbar al-Baker said.

The change comes after the airline refused to accept delivery of A320neos in a dispute over engine performance. The Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neos need more time to start in some conditions, a situation Qatar Air found unacceptable.

The airline is yet to announce whether the A321neo order will be powered by Pratt & Whitney engines or whether it will switch to CFM International power plants. The aircraft will be delivered from 2018.

The airline has reduced frequencies on more than a dozen routes from Doha because of hold-ups in the delivery of new aircraft from Airbus.