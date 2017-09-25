Qatar Air Confirms $2.16 Billion Boeing Order

Qatar Airways and Boeing have confirmed an order for six aircraft in a deal worth USD$2.16 billion at list prices.

The order, for two 747-8 Freighters and four 777-300ERs, had previously been included on Boeing’s order list as from an unidentified customer.

Qatar Air currently operates a fleet of 20 freighter aircraft, including two 747-400Fs. The 747-8Fs are the first order it has placed for that type.

The 777-300ERs will join a fleet of 35 currently in service with the Doha-based carrier.