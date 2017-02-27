PIA To Discipline Staff For Overloading Flight

February 27, 2017

Pakistan International Airlines has taken disciplinary action over staff allowing seven passengers to travel without seats, according to media reports.

PIA flight PK743, a scheduled service from Karachi to Madina on January 20, carried 416 passengers - seven more than the Boeing 777’s capacity of 409.

Pakistani media outlet Dawn reported that "Disciplinary action has been taken against all concerned officials."

Three people were reported to be involved, the captain, the purser (senior flight attendant), and a terminal manager. They are alleged to have permitted passengers to travel when the flight was fully booked and no seats were available.