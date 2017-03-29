Peruvian Airliner Catches Fire On Landing

March 29, 2017

A Peruvian Airlines Boeing 737 caught fire on Tuesday afternoon as it was landing at Jauja in central Peru, no serious injuries were reported.

The flight from Lima was landing at 16:30 local time (4.30 pm) when it veered off the runway causing a failure of the landing gear. All 141 onboard the plane evacuated without serious injury.

Local media reports indicate that the fire may have started when one of the wings scraped along the runway. It was not clear whether the engine caught fire or whether it was caused by a leaking fuel tank ruptured during the incident.

Peru’s Accident Investigation Commission will investigate the incident, the government said.