Pakistani Airliner Diverted Because Of Disruptive Passenger

February 7, 2017

A Pakistani airliner landed at London’s Stansted Airport on Tuesday after it was diverted from Heathrow and escorted in by RAF fighter jets.

The Pakistan International Airlines aircraft, on a scheduled service from Lahore to London, was diverted to Stansted because of a disruptive passenger, Essex police said. It was “not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter,” according to a police spokeswoman.

A passenger on the plane was arrested on arrival.

Stansted Airport tweeted that the airport was open and operating normally.