Norwegian Takes Delivery of First 737 MAX 8s

June 29, 2017

Nordic low cost carrier Norwegian has taken delivery of its first two Boeing 737 MAX 8s, the first to a European airline.

Norwegian Air Shuttle is one of the largest 737 MAX customers, with 108 MAX 8s on order. The first two will operate flights between northern Europe and the east coast of the United States.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the delivery of our Boeing 737 MAX, and we are overjoyed to have it join our fleet today," Norwegian's chief executive Bjørn Kjos said. "We are the first European airline to operate this brand-new aircraft, and we're also the first airline in the world to operate it to and from the United States.”

Oslo-based Norwegian operates a fleet of over a hundred 737-800s and 11 787 Dreamliners on flights within Europe and to North Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, the Caribbean and the US.