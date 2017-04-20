Norwegian Adds Singapore Flight As Competition Increases

April 20, 2017

Low cost carrier Norwegian will launch a new route from London’s Gatwick Airport to Singapore in September, as it ramps up competition on flights from the UK.

Norwegian said it will operate four weekly flights to Singapore’s Changi Airport from September 28 using a Boeing 787 aircraft. The route will be operated by the airline’s UK subsidiary Norwegian UK, established in 2015 to allow it to access bilateral traffic rights to Asia, Africa and South America, the airline said.

Norwegian will offer a two class service to Singapore with economy class fares starting from GBP£179 (USD$230).

“Our transatlantic flights have shown the huge demand for affordable long-haul travel, so we are delighted to expand into new markets and offer our first route to Asia from the UK,” Norwegian’s chief executive Bjørn Kjos said.

“The UK is at the heart of Norwegian’s ambitious plans for growth so it is a significant moment not only to launch this exciting new route, but also for it to be the first long-haul route to take to the skies with our new ‘Norwegian UK’ subsidiary,” Kjos added.

Norwegian currently flies to six US destinations from Gatwick, with two more, Seattle and Denver, also launching in September.