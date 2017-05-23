Newark Airport Reopens After Aircraft Engine Fire

May 23, 2017

Newark’s Liberty Airport has reopened after an engine fire caused an aircraft evacuation on Tuesday evening.

The fire, on a United Airlines Boeing 757 with 124 passengers and seven crew onboard, happened about 9 pm (21:00) local time as the aircraft was taxiing out to a runway prior to a flight to San Francisco.

Passengers evacuated down emergency slides and were taken back to the terminal. Some minor injuries were sustained during the evacuation.

The airport reopened but flight delays were expected for the remainder of the evening.