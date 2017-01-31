Netherlands Ends US Pre-Clearance Talks

January 31, 2017

The Dutch government has ended talks with the United States over passenger pre-clearance at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The decision was made after US President Trump signed an executive order putting a temporary halt to travel from seven Muslim countries.

Pre-clearance is designed to reduce delays at US arrival airports as passengers and their bags are screened at their origination airport by US officials. Many Canadian airports, plus Dubai, and Dublin and Shannon airports in Ireland offer US pre-clearance.

Ireland is currently reviewing its US pre-clearance agreement.