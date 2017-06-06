Middle East Carriers Cancel Flights To Qatar

June 6, 2017

A number of Middle East airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, have suspended flying to Qatar as tensions rise in the region.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have cut diplomatic ties with Doha, over Qatar’s alleged support of Islamic militants, including ISIS, al-Qaeda and the Muslim Brotherhood. Qatar denies the allegations.

Qatari nationals have been given two weeks to leave the countries that have cut relations.

Qatar Airways said it has suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt until further notice. It said customers booked on affected flights will be provided with alternative options, including the option of a full refund on any unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternative Qatar Airways network destination.

Emirates said it had been instructed by the UAE government to suspend all flights between Dubai and Doha until further notice. Passengers booked on the cancelled flights will be provided with alternative options, the airline said.

Etihad Airways said it has suspended all flights to and from Doha until further notice. Passengers will be offered refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Etihad Airways destination.

flydubai said flights between Dubai and Doha are suspended until further notice, with passengers on the affected flights advised to contact the airline.

Air Arabia said flights between Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Qatar are suspended until further notice.

Saudi Arabian Airlines confirmed it has suspended all flights to and from Qatar. Guests with confirmed tickets will have the option of refunding the tickets or changing their route without penalty, the airline said.

Gulf Air announced the suspension of its services between Bahrain and Doha until further notice. A dedicated customer services team has been set up and is contacting affected passengers to offer alternative options.