Mexico Fines Airlines For Checked Bags Charge

June 27, 2017

Mexico has fined five airlines a total of MXN22.4 million pesos (USD$1.24 million) for incorrectly charging baggage fees.

The airlines, Aeroméxico, Interjet, JetBlue Airways, VivaAerobus and Volaris, were fined for charging passengers for their first checked bag on flights from Mexico City to the United States and Canada, Mexico’s Profeco consumer protection agency said.

Aeroméxico was fined MXN6.3 million pesos, Interjet MXN5.1 million, Volaris MXN4.5 million, VivaAerobus MXN4.2 million, and JetBlue MXN2.3 million.

Profeco also found that the airlines “engaged in misleading advertising, discriminatory acts, abusive clauses in their membership contracts and other practices that violate the rights of passengers.”

Changes have been made recently to Mexican federal consumer protection and civil aeronautics laws to “empower consumers and strengthen their rights,” Profeco said.

Passengers have the right to transport at least 25 kg of checked luggage and up to two pieces of hand luggage of not more than 10 kg on national and international flights originating from Mexico.