Mexico City Announces New Airport Terminal Winner

January 6, 2017

A consortium led by Carlos Slim’s Carso construction group has won a contract to build the main terminal at Mexico City’s new airport.

The consortium’s winning bid of MXP84.8 billion pesos (USD$4 billion) will have a 44-month completion deadline, with the new airport expected to open in 2020.

The Carso consortium includes Spanish companies FCC and Acciona, and local Mexican construction companies ICA, GIA, Prodemex, and Hermes Infrastructure group.

The building, designed by architects Norman Foster and Fernando Romero, will have an area of 743,000 square metres over four floors.

The new airport will operate six runways, allowing "triple simultaneous" operation, and serve up to 70 million passengers when it opens in 2020.