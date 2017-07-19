Mandarin Airlines Orders Six ATR 72-600s

July 19, 2017

Taiwan’s Mandarin Airlines has ordered six ATR 72-600s in a deal worth USD$160 million at list prices.

Mandarin selected the ATRs for its domestic network in Taiwan, with the aim of improving the carrier’s regional connectivity.

ATR said it is also willing to provide engineering and technical support to Mandarin’s parent company China Airlines to set-up in-house capabilities for ATR heavy maintenance, up to C-checks.

ATR chief executive Christian Scherer said Mandarin “conducted a very thorough and comprehensive evaluation of alternatives for their regional network in Taiwan.… We look forward to our partnership with Mandarin, and to supporting a stellar operation.”

Mandarin Airlines is a subsidiary of Taiwan’s flag carrier China Airlines. It currently operates a fleet of Embraer E190s and Boeing 737s.