Malaysia Airlines Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit

June 1, 2017

A passenger on a Malaysia Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur was arrested in Australia early on Thursday morning after attempting to get into the cockpit.

The incident happened shortly after Malaysia flight MH128 took off from Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport late on Wednesday night.

A 25-year-old Sri Lankan national is alleged to have become agitated and walked to the front of the plane to try to talk to the captain. Passengers said he appeared to be carrying an electronic device which could have been a portable loudspeaker.

Cabin crew and passengers tackled the man and restrained him with seat belts. The flight turned round and landed back in Melbourne where it was kept at a remote bay for 90 minutes before police boarded the aircraft.

Victoria state police Commissioner Graham Ashton defended the time taken to board the plane saying it was initially treated as a counter-terrorism incident and the police had to ensure that the suspect was acting alone and there were no explosives on the aircraft.

Ashton said the process took about 90 minutes and armed police then boarded the plane and arrested the suspect. He added that the incident was not terrorism related.

He said the suspect had been released from psychiatric care earlier on Wednesday and had bought the ticket soon after.

The 337 passengers were taken back to the terminal and they and their bags were rescreened before joining other flights to the Malaysian capital.