Malaysia Air, Boeing Sign 16-plane MOU

September 12, 2017

Malaysia Airlines and Boeing have signed an MOU for an order for eight 787-9s and purchase rights for eight 737 MAX 8s.

The Memorandum of Understanding converts a previous order for Boeing 737 MAXs to the larger 787-9, and adds the 737 MAX purchase rights. If the deal is firmed up, Malaysian is effectively adding a 787 order and converting 737 orders to purchase rights.

If the 737 rights are converted to firm orders, a 16 aircraft deal would be worth just over USD$3 billion at list prices.

“New wide-body aircraft are a key to making Malaysia Airlines a premium airline offering a five star product again,” Malaysia Airlines chief executive Peter Bellew said in a statement. He said the 787’s range will allow the airline to reach any point in Europe and some US destinations from its Kuala Lumpur base.

Malaysian currently operates an all-737 short-haul fleet, and an all-Airbus long-haul fleet including six A380s.