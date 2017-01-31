Lufthansa, Pilots Pay Talks Fail

January 31, 2017

Talks between Lufthansa and pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit have ended without agreement.

The talks, which were due to be completed by the end of January, have been led by mediator Gunter Pleuger, who will now submit a conciliation recommendation to the parties by February 10.

The VC union said in a statement that both sides have “agreed on the content and course of conciliation”.

The union wants a 3.66 percent average pay increase for each of the last five years. Lufthansa has offered a 4.4 percent increase in two stages and a one-off payment equivalent to 1.8 months salary. VC previously turned that offer down.