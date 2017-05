Lufthansa Group Boosts April Traffic

May 10, 2017

Lufthansa Group flew 11.2 million passengers during April, a 25.1 percent increase from the same month of 2016.

Passenger traffic in revenue passenger kms (RPK) increased at a similar rate, 25.2 percent, on an available seat km (ASK) capacity increase of 15.8 percent. Load factor was up 6.2 percentage points to 82.3 percent as a result.

All group airlines reported traffic increases, with Austrian Airlines RPK traffic up 21.6 percent, SWISS up 18.2, and Lufthansa up 12 percent. Point-to-point airlines, which include Eurowings and now 100 percent owned Brussels Airlines, saw traffic gains of 148.4 percent as ASK capacity rose 129.7 percent with the inclusion of the Belgian carrier.

Lufthansa Group’s cargo traffic grew 6 percent in revenue cargo tonne km terms during April. Cargo capacity in available tonne kms was 3.8 percent higher, leading to a 1.4 percentage point increase in freight load factor to 69.4 percent.