Libyan Hijack Ends Peacefully In Malta

December 23, 2016

The hijacking of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways plane has ended without casualties after the hijackers surrendered in Malta.

Two hijackers, with what appeared to be replica weapons, took control of the aircraft on Friday and forced it to divert to Malta’s Luqa Airport, 500 km away. The Afriqiyah plane, which had been on a Libyan domestic flight from Sebha to Tripoli with 118 people on board, was surrounded by troops at the Mediterranean island’s main international gateway. All passengers and some of the crew were allowed to leave the aircraft before the hijackers later gave themselves up.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said “The two hijackers have been detained in custody and interrogations are ongoing."

The hijackers claimed to be supporters of Libya's former leader, the late Muammar Gaddafi. Reports suggest they want to set up a pro-Gaddafi political party.