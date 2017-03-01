LaGuardia Runway Closes After Lightning Strike

March 1, 2017

A runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport closed briefly on Wednesday morning after a lightning strike caused minor damage.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, said the approach to a runway was damaged, causing it to be closed just after 11:15 am. Repairs were made and the runway reopened at 12:40 pm, PANYJ said.

The closure added to the effects of storms in the region, with over 400 flights cancelled and 200 delayed. Strong winds affected operations at NYC airports, and in Philadelphia and Boston during the afternoon.