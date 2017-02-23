Kenya-US Flights Closer After Security Clearance

The launch of direct flights between Kenya and the US is one step closer after Nairobi’s main airport received approval from the FAA for Category One status.

The approval comes after an FAA audit of facilities and security at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta airport.

Currently, flights from the US to Kenya must either transit through Europe or Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Nigeria or South Africa, the only four countries in Africa with Category One status.

Launching direct flights was part of a package of deals announced during President Barack Obama's visit to Kenya in July 2015.

Delta Air Lines cancelled plans to fly to Nairobi last year due to security concerns. Kenya Airways also plans to offer direct flights to the US.

The launch of direct flights is subject to approval from both governments.