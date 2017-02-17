Juneyao Airlines Orders Five Boeing 787s

Juneyao Airlines has agreed an order for five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at about USD$1.32 billion at list prices.

The order, which includes options on a further five 787s, is the Shanghai-based carrier’s first for Boeing aircraft. Juneyao currently operates a fleet of Airbus A320-family aircraft.

“Our strategic vision is to develop into an international airline that provides high quality service with an extended network, while ensuring excellent profitability,” Juneyao’s chairman Wang Junjin said.

Juneyao operates mainly Chinese domestic routes, plus some short-haul international services to Japan, South Korea and Thailand.