JFK Airport On Track For $10 Billion Renovation

July 18, 2017

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the next step in his plan to redevelop John F Kennedy Airport at a cost of USD$10 billion.

The Request for Proposals is for preliminary engineering and design work “to reimagine the airport's terminals, roadways, AirTrain, parking, cargo facilities, airside and aeronautical improvements, and support infrastructure,” a statement from the Governor’s office said.

The plan is based on recommendations from the Airport Master Plan Advisory Panel set up by Cuomo to bring area airports up to international standards.

“JFK International Airport is an international gateway to New York and a powerful economic engine with the potential to grow even stronger,” Cuomo said. The plan will develop JFK into “a centre of economic activity and a world-class airport of the calibre that New York deserves,” he added.

The redevelopment “will transform JFK into a unified, interconnected, world-class airport, improve road access to the airport and expand rail mass transit to meet projected passenger growth,” the statement said.

The plan includes interconnected terminals, with newer terminals expanded, and older ones redeveloped and relocated. Road access and parking will be improved with multiple bottlenecks removed and a "ring road" constructed to allow easier and quicker access to the terminals.

Public transit will also be improved with the JFK AirTrain’s capacity doubled to handle more than 40 million passengers annually. A feasibility study will examine whether it is possible to develop a “one seat” journey to JFK, where travellers don’t have to change trains.

JFK is the busiest US airport for international passengers, with total passenger numbers reaching 59 million in 2016. Growth projections anticipate 75 million passengers by 2030, and 100 million by 2050. Kennedy is expected to reach its current capacity limit by the mid-2020s.