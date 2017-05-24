Italy ATC, Some Alitalia Workers Call Sunday Strikes

May 24, 2017

Strikes by Italian air traffic controllers and some Alitalia staff on Sunday May 28 are expected to cause delays and some flight cancellations.

The air traffic controllers will strike from 13:00 to 17:00 local time (1pm - 5pm) on Sunday, with the CUB Trasporti, USB, Confael and Assovolo unions at Alitalia walking off the job from 10:00 to 18:00 (10am - 6pm).

Alitalia has cancelled several domestic and international flights on Sunday, and is rebooking passengers onto alternative flights. It said 80 percent of passengers affected by the strike have already been rebooked.

The Italian flag carrier, which applied for special administration earlier this month, said additional ground staff would be available at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports to assist customers. Passengers are urged to contact the airline for further information.

easyJet said it expects an impact to its operations on Sunday which may result in some cancellations.