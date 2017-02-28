India To Investigate Airbus A320neo Engine Issues

February 28, 2017

India’s aviation regulator DGCA has started an investigation into Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320neos operated by IndiGo and GoAir.

The probe comes after recent incidents at the two carriers related to P&W’s PW1100G geared turbofan engines used by the two airlines. According to the Airbus web site, IndiGo had received 14 of an order for 410, and GoAir five of an order for 144 A320neos, as at January 31st.

IndiGo and GoAir have had two issues each with P&W engines in the last month, with IndiGo replacing an engine on February 18th after warnings were received from the engine management system.

Aircraft with over 1,000 flight hours will be examined by the DGCA for possible engine issues. The examination will focus on metal chips which have been found in the engine’s oil. The chips are related to degradation in the engine’s bearings.

Airbus has delivered 70 out of total orders for the A320neo of 3,626, company figures show.