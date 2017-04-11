IAG LCC LEVEL Has ‘Incredible’ Launch

April 11, 2017

IAG’s new low cost carrier LEVEL has taken over 100,000 bookings since its March 17 launch, the airline said.

LEVEL launched ticket sales on flights from Barcelona to Los Angeles and Oakland; and Barcelona to Buenos Aires and Punta Cana in Mexico.

“Selling more than 100,000 tickets in such a short period with a new brand is incredible. The response has been fantastic in all markets,” IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said. “LEVEL is breaking the mould. We will continue to offer amazing fares.”

Flights will launch on June 1 on the Barcelona to Los Angeles route, followed by Oakland the following day. Mexico flights start June 10 to Punta Cana, and June 17 to Buenos Aires.

LEVEL said more aircraft will be added to the fleet in summer 2018, and they will operate to more destinations from Barcelona.