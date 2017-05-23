Horizon Air Pilots Approve Pay Increase

Pilots at Horizon Air have voted to accept amended contract terms, which include salary increases.

The vote approves amendments to the pilots’ eight year contract, which the airline says puts them “at the top end of the regional airline industry pay scale at all steps.”

There was an 88 percent turnout of the 531 pilots eligible to vote, of which 79 percent voted to approve the deal.

“This much needed pay increase, together with the incentive bonus programmes in place, will enable us to attract and retain the best pilots in the industry to meet the increasing demands of our growing airline,” Horizon VP Brad Lambert said.

The Alaska Air subsidiary said the pilot contract becomes amendable in December 2024.