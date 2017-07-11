Hawaiian Airlines Flew A Million In June

July 11, 2017

Hawaiian Airlines reported its June and second quarter traffic statistics, with passenger numbers pushing through the million mark for the month.

Hawaiian's million passenger month was a 4.8 percent increase on last year. For the second quarter to end June, just under 2.9 million people used the airline's flights, a 4.7 percent lift.

June RPM (revenue passenger miles) traffic increased by 4.4 percent, on a 2.6 percent ASM (available seat miles) capacity increase. Passenger load factor rose 1.5 percentage points as a result, to 87.6 percent.

For Q2, Hawaiian increased ASM capacity by 4.1 percent, with a boost to passenger traffic of 6.6 percent. Load factor rose 2.1 percentage points to 86.6 percent.