Hawaiian Airlines Flew A Million In June
Hawaiian Airlines reported its June and second quarter traffic statistics, with passenger numbers pushing through the million mark for the month.
Hawaiian's million passenger month was a 4.8 percent increase on last year. For the second quarter to end June, just under 2.9 million people used the airline's flights, a 4.7 percent lift.
June RPM (revenue passenger miles) traffic increased by 4.4 percent, on a 2.6 percent ASM (available seat miles) capacity increase. Passenger load factor rose 1.5 percentage points as a result, to 87.6 percent.
For Q2, Hawaiian increased ASM capacity by 4.1 percent, with a boost to passenger traffic of 6.6 percent. Load factor rose 2.1 percentage points to 86.6 percent.