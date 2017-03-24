Hawaiian Air Pilots Ratify Contract

Hawaiian Airlines pilots have ratified a new contract due to take effect from April 1, the ALPA union said.

The Air Line Pilots Association said 76 percent of the vote approved the contract on a 97 percent turnout. The agreement will run for five years and three months from April 2017 to July 1, 2022.

A portion of the increase will be backdated to September 2015, with pay increasing by between 20 and 45 percent for the airline’s 665 pilots. ALPA said that by the end of the contract, overall pay rates will have increased by 36 to 86 percent, depending on seniority and aircraft type.

“With this agreement, Hawaiian pilots have finally achieved pay rates that bring us to parity with the other major carriers we compete with worldwide,” ALPA’s Hawaiian Airlines Master Executive Council vice chairman Captain Daniel Moore said.

“This contract amendment recognises the contributions our pilots have made to our company, while allowing us to continue to grow and compete as a world-class airline," Hawaiian's chief operating officer Jon Snook said in a statement.